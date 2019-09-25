Constitution under threat from those in power

By Our Reporter

The country observed the constitution day last week, however, there was no enthusiasm among the people as the system has failed to deliver the people’s expectations.

The mainstream political parties should sense from the increasing level of frustration among the people that the present constitution is not going to bring prosperity to the people and strengthen the nation. May be, under the present constitution, the political leaders in power may become prosperous, but the people have become fed up as life has become much more expensive in the “loktantra” days. On the one hand, people are compelled to pay tax in every step, on the other hand, big taxpayers are escaping from paying billions of rupees worth taxes they had to pay to the government.

The Prime Minister himself is expressing helplessness saying that the contractors are under political protection. This is very much true. Not only that, the country is run by mediators and brokers and the political leaders are functioning as per the direction of those brokers. Foreign actors have become more influential in the “new” Nepal.

It is odd that in spite of the government circular for compulsory participation in observing the constitution day with much fanfare, the political party in the government, Federal Socialist Party led by DPM Upendra Yadav decided not to observe the day. Upendra Yadav, deputy prime minister, to escape the day, went to a foreign trip.

Furthermore, the Tarai based Rastriya Janata Party has said to have observed the day as a black day.

In Province No 2, there is the coalition government led by Federal Socialist Party and Rastriya Janata Party. The government itself was divided on observing the constitution day.

Whatever be the attitude of the political parties, mainly the general public has understood that the present constitution has brought prosperity to the political leaders and not to the people.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that some sections have become active to collapse the constitution and he has also warned to counter those anti-constitutional elements.

NCP co-chairman and former prime minister Pushpakamal Dahal has urged his party workers to retaliate against the anti-constitutional elements.

Nevertheless, political observers believe that if there is any threat to the constitution. Then it is from the performance of those leaders who are in power. Their non-performance, their involvement in rampant corruption, their willingness to go above the constitution and acting as the new kings, are main hurdles for success of the constitution.