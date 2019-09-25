Japanese Assistance for building for school

By Our Reporter

Ambassador of Japan Masamichi Saigo, signed a grant contract with Food for Life Nepal to build a School Lunch Preparation Center in Budhanilakantha Municipality in Kathmandu. The construction is expected to cost about Rs. 9.5 million.

The Japan government under the grant assistance for grassroots human security projects (GGP) has provided financial support to the project.

At the signing ceremony the ambassador said that the grant could help improve the educational environment for students who study at public schools in Kathmandu.

Food for Life Nepal was established in 2015 with the aim of providing midday meals to children in public schools in Budhanilakantha Municipality and does not have enough kitchen space to prepare school lunches for the children in need.

Similarly, the ambassador signed a grant contract with the Muscular Dystrophy Foundation-Nepal (MDF-Nepal) to build a rehabilitation center for people with muscular dystrophy. The construction is expected to cost approximately Rs 10 million.

The project for building the rehabilitation center for people with muscular dystrophy is funded under the grant assistance for grassroots human security projects (GGP) of the Japan government.

Ambassador Saigo said that the grant would contribute towards improving health care services for people with muscular dystrophy in Nepal.

MDF-Nepal was established in 2003 by parents who lost their children to muscular dystrophy. At present MDF-Nepal does not have enough space for rehabilitating patients and the project will enable it to provide more effective services to patients.