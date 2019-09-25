Market price skyrockets further

By Our Reporter

Prem Gautam of Pepsicola was shocked when he was asked to pay Rs. 170 for a kilogram of cucumber and half a kilogram of green pumpkin he selected in a grocery.

After paying the unexpected price to cucumber and pumpkin, he saw banana hanging by nearby and asked it price. “A dozen costs Rs. 150,” said the woman of the shop, and he abandoned his plan to buy the fruit.

These days, many people get shocked by the growing prices of green vegetables and fruit.

It is not known why everything has become so expensive, said Prem.

When the market price has soared up, many people with limited income have worried as to how they could celebrate Dashain this year.

Not only vegetables, prices of meat have also gone up. A butcher in Pepsicola was heard saying that a kilo of mutton was likely to cost Rs. 1600 in the upcoming Dashain.

“Today I went to buy live goats, but I did not buy them as they asked Rs. 700 per kg. If a live costs Rs. 700 per kg, the mutton price will cross Rs. 1500,” he said.

According to him, the farmers who rear goats have been asking high price for their animals.

When the consumers have been hit hard by the skyrocketing prices, the government is doing nothing to control it.

Even the transport entrepreneurs have increased the fares of the vehicles if anyone wants to reserve a vehicle. They are also charging additional fare to individual passengers.

“They write one amount in the ticket but ask higher than the amount mention in the ticket,” said Adarsha Subedi of Jhapa showing a ticket of mentioning Rs.1200 as the fare, but he actually paid Rs.1700. But the government has utterly failed to control such illegal activities which are taking place openly in the counters of micro and minibuses.