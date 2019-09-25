NCP, CCP organize workshop on Xi Jinping’s thought

By Our Reporter

At a time when preparations are underway to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kathmandu, the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) and Communist Party of China jointly organised a symposium on Xi thought here on Monday and Tuesday.

In the first ever joint workshop organised by the two ruling communist parties, the leaders and activists of the NCP were trained on Xi’s thoughts.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, NCP chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal and other senior leaders also attended the function named ideological interaction between the two parties.

The Chinese side was led by Chief of International Liaison Department of the Communist Party of China Tong Sao.

Addressing the inaugural session of the symposium Prime Minister Oli said that the trend of prosperity in China is sustainable and exemplary.

The two-day workshop was focused on concept of Chinese communist party and about the ideology of Xi Jinping.

Prime Minister and Chairman of Nepal Communist Party (NCP), KP Sharma Oli said at the gathering that Chinese development, good governance, progress and resolution were inspiring for others. “The Communist Party of China (CPC) has made a glorious history not only by leading the revolution but also by fulfilling people’s dream of prosperity,” Oli said.

Addressing the training organised jointly by the foreign affairs departments of NCP and CPC,PM Oli observed that the CPC proved wrong the bourgeoisie argument that communists only lead revolution but fail in development.

He further said China and Nepal are intimate friends for long. The friendship between the two counties is open, stable, and free of strains. “We respect each others’ interest and sensitivity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity,” the PM said, adding that Nepal and China solve the issues emerged before them with mutual dialogue. Nepal is firm on One China Policy. Nepal does not allow its land to be used against China, he reiterated.

NCP) and the CPC) also signed an understanding for political and civil society exchange between the two political institutions.

Chief of NCP’s Foreign Affairs Department Madhav Kumar Nepal and Chief of International Department of CPC Song Tao signed a 6-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of NCP chairs KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on Tuesday

They agreed to organise high-level political exchanges between the two countries, enhancing study visits at the cadre level and youth and local leaders, and exchange of cooperation based on party-to-party experiences.

This is first of such agreement between the political parties of the two neighbours.

However, the joint symposium was criticised by a few leaders of the Nepali Congress and independent observers. NC leader Bal Krishna Khand said that the workshop showed that NCP was a sister organisation of the Chinese Communist Party.

The Xi Jinping Thought is the political philosophy of Chinese President and CPC General Secretary Xi Jinping. The Xi Jinping Thought has been adopted as a guiding political and military ideology of the CPC. Xi is the third Chinese leader after Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping whose beliefs are embedded in the fundamental doctrines of the CPC.