  • Wednesday 25th September 2019
People's Review

NCP picks chairmen, secretaries in six metropolis

  • Published on: September 25, 2019

    • By Our Reporter
    Nepal Communist Party (NCP) had finalised the names of the chairs and secretaries of the party’s committees in the six metropolitan cities.
    The NCP Secretariat meeting held at the official residence of the Prime Minister at Baluwatar on Saturday finalised the names following a discussion held for giving completion to the remaining task of party unification.
    The meeting finalised the names of the chairs and secretaries of the party’s committees in all metropolitan cities-Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Pokhara-Lekhnath, Birgunj, Biratnagar and Bharatpur.
    The meeting formally agreed to give leadership of Kathmandu party’s committee to Nirmal Deuja and committee’s secretary to Rabindra Shrestha. he added.
    Manjali Shakya and Gyandendra Shakya were named as chair and secretary respectively of Lalitpur Metropolitan City.
    Likewise, in Pokhara Dipak Poudel was named chair and Biswo Prakash Lamichhane secretary while .in Bharatpur Ram Prasad Neupane was given the responsibility of chairman and Ishwor Sapkota as secretary of Bharatpur committee.
    Similarly, Rohabar Ansari and Biswombar Sharma were picked as chair and secretary of Birgunj committee respectively.
    Sagar Thapa and Hem Karki were picked as chair and secretary of the Biratnagar committee respectively.

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    NCP, CCP organize workshop on Xi Jinping’s thought
    NCP, CCP organize workshop on Xi Jinping’s thought
    Market price skyrockets further
    Market price skyrockets further
    Weak two-thirds majority government
    Weak two-thirds majority government
    Constitution Day observed amidst protest
    Constitution Day observed amidst protest
    NCP picks chairmen, secretaries in six metropolis
    NCP picks chairmen, secretaries in six metropolis
    Sagarmatha Sambad to discuss five themes
    Sagarmatha Sambad to discuss five themes
    Pilot paucity: An intercontinental threat
    Pilot paucity: An intercontinental threat
    Japanese Assistance for building for school
    Japanese Assistance for building for school
    Constitution under threat from those in power
    Constitution under threat from those in power
    Babbles
    Babbles

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology