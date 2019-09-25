NCP picks chairmen, secretaries in six metropolis

By Our Reporter

Nepal Communist Party (NCP) had finalised the names of the chairs and secretaries of the party’s committees in the six metropolitan cities.

The NCP Secretariat meeting held at the official residence of the Prime Minister at Baluwatar on Saturday finalised the names following a discussion held for giving completion to the remaining task of party unification.

The meeting finalised the names of the chairs and secretaries of the party’s committees in all metropolitan cities-Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Pokhara-Lekhnath, Birgunj, Biratnagar and Bharatpur.

The meeting formally agreed to give leadership of Kathmandu party’s committee to Nirmal Deuja and committee’s secretary to Rabindra Shrestha. he added.

Manjali Shakya and Gyandendra Shakya were named as chair and secretary respectively of Lalitpur Metropolitan City.

Likewise, in Pokhara Dipak Poudel was named chair and Biswo Prakash Lamichhane secretary while .in Bharatpur Ram Prasad Neupane was given the responsibility of chairman and Ishwor Sapkota as secretary of Bharatpur committee.

Similarly, Rohabar Ansari and Biswombar Sharma were picked as chair and secretary of Birgunj committee respectively.

Sagar Thapa and Hem Karki were picked as chair and secretary of the Biratnagar committee respectively.