Nepal’s “Imbalanced” diplomacy

Kathmandu, 25 September: Neighbouring country China is expanding its influence in all over the globe. In the meantime, NCP taking instruction from the Communist Party of China is “meaningful” and “end of non-alignment”, diplomatic experts have said, writes Chandrasekhar Adhikari in the Annapurna Post daily.

Nepal, located in between the two economic giants, should be alert on diplomatic sensitiveness say diplomatic analysts, he has stated.

They have expressed concern on Nepal’s existing foreign policy when the ruling party will take side towards one particular country.

There is a competition inside the NCP for being closed to China, which is an untimely act, said Sridhar Khatri, political scientist.

Dr Selhar Koirala has remarked that although the present move may benefit the ruling political party, it will not beneficial for the nation.

“They are under the one party system, there lacks parliamentarian practice. We have the government practicing parliamentarian practice. There is fundamental difference in the political system, he said.

Milan Tuladhar, who was the foreign affairs advisor of the prime minister, opined that Nepal should be able to take benefit from China.

He said, the instruction provided an opportunity to learn about China’s development model.

Deputy chief of the NCP Foreign Department, remarked that the present workshop is not intended to follow the Chinese political system but focused on increasing Chinese cooperation and support in Nepal’s development.

Narayankaji Shrestha, spokesman, NCP, remarked that negative propaganda is not the need of the hour.

