Out of 14 aircraft flying only 6

Kathmandu, 25 September: One can see many Nepali flag career aircraft at the Tribhuvan International Airport, but they are not flying.

To keep grounded the aircraft is the old disease of the Nepal Airlines Corporation, reports Annapurna Post daily.

Newly bought one wide-body aircraft is grounded for last one week and it may take some more days to be ready to fly.

Boeing 757 aircraft is grounded for last one year. NAC has planned to dispose this aircraft. Another Boeing 757 aircraft has already been disposed. BB Airlines has purchased the aircraft.

There are nine aircrafts with NAC for domestic service. Out of them only three are flying.

Although having enough resources, NAC is always facing loss. Prime Minister Oli had asked, who is in loss except from NAC? He had claimed, all, associated with NAC are in profit and NAC alone is in loss. Due to the week management, NAC is facing loss, the PM had remarked.

At a time when foreign airlines are busy in carrying Nepali passengers on the eve of the Dasain festival, out of two wide-body aircraft, one is grounded. As the aircraft consumed much fuel, the aircraft has been grounded.

People’s News Monitoring Service