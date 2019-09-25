Pilot paucity: An intercontinental threat

By Our Reporter

The international Aviation law relies on a fit and smart aviation industry. That requires modern convenient aircrafts and highly skilled pilots to operate them. However, the global aviation has a shortage of pilots right now, specifically at the regional airline levels. Discussion of the looming pilot scarcity is not new, but it will be damageable for all sectors of aviation around the globe. At the Farnborough Air Show, Boeing and Airbus have projected that aviation will need 7,90,000 and 4,50,000 new pilots respectively to meet growing demand. And also 96,000 pilots are needed to support the business aviation sector. Shortage of pilots is putting the industry’s recent growth at risk as planes sit idle, higher salaries cut into profits and unions across the globe push for more benefits. Different carriers all round the globe have poured resources into hiring, but struggled in recent months to use their jets as often as their business.

However, the aviation scenario in Nepal changed after 2015 when domestic airlines started to expand their fleets. A number of domestic airlines started an airfare war, and concluded in cheaper tickets encouraged more travelers to fly. Dozens of new aircraft were added in 2018, and the fleet expansion binge is likely to continue this year too. According to Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), there were more than 200 unemployed pilots in Nepal. But, frequent air crashes as a resultant is considered to be the main element for the reduction of both trainee pilots and aircraft. And, the airlines started seeking international agencies for hiring foreigners on a contractual basis. The flag carrier of Nepal (Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC)) also turns to international recruitment agencies issuing tender this week to hire more than five dozen foreign pilots to fly its different fleet of aircraft. Beside this, poaching pilots are upcoming another issue in the industry soon.