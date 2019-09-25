Police arrest 11 persons involved in withdrawing money from Agriculture Bank

Kathmandu, 25 September: The Police has arrested 11 persons who were involved in withdrawing money from different branches of the Agriculture Development Bank (ADB) and remit counters.

All the money withdrawn from different branches belongs to the ADB. They have found withdrawing money by hacking Bank’s software. According to the Police, about 50 million rupees have been sent to the account of different people.

According to the Bank, 20 million rupees was withdrawn by using the password of the manager of Lahan Branch of the Bank.

People’s News Monitoring Service