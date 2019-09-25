Question of survival

By PR Pradhan

Recently, senior journalist Aadityaman Shrestha, in his write-up in the Annapurna Post daily, expressed serious concern on whether Nepal, a sovereign and independent country, will exist in the global map or not. He has expressed concern on the deteriorating scenario like failure of important organs which are needed to run the country, and dishonesty of the political leaders in the government among others. In this scenario, the country may head towards economic collapse.

He has concluded his piece saying, to save the nation, the institution of monarchy is needed.

Professor Chaittanya Mishra had also remarked that Nepal may disappear in the global map.

Several years ago, one of my senior colleges desired to migrate to the USA. Why he wanted to leave his motherland, the answer was very serious. He had replied, “Look, there was one Lhendup Dorje in Sikkim, in the present Nepal, there are thousands of Lhendup Dorjes here, hence, sooner or later, Nepalis are going to lose their liberty, sovereignty and independence”.

How the Nepali political leaders were used by India and the West, how the 2006 political change had occurred in Nepal, nothing is hidden from the people now. Although, the Nepali political leaders claim that the 2006 historical change was possible due to the struggle and sacrifice of the Nepali people, this is not entirely true. Specially while observing the constitution day, the leaders in the government were found repeating the contribution they had made. Contrary to such a claim, the Indian leaders, former bureaucrats and former RAW officials are disclosing the fact that how the Nepali leaders, including those who were launching the “people’s war” to liberate Nepal had worked for the Indian intelligence! How India had used them to sign the South Block drafted 12-point agreement, how the Indian intelligence used them to remove the only patriotic institution of monarchy, the Indians have disclosed such facts in their memoires and write-ups.

Removal of the institution of monarchy was the Indians’ prime agenda since the 1990s, an ex-RAW official has disclosed in his book “Inside Nepal”. A special secretariat was established by RAW for this mission and many Nepali political leaders were assigned to accomplish the mission.

The Royal Palace massacre is still a mystery. This scribe has, time and again, questioned on who had provoked the then crown prince to open fire and kill so many family members of the Royal family and even the king and the queen!

Why immediately after the massacre Baburam Bhattarai published an article describing the end of the institution of monarchy. These events can be linked with the RAW design. And how King Gyanendra was compelled to opt for his dethronement following the sponsored people’s movement in 2006 April, the picture becomes clear what actually happened then.

Why India needed to end the institution of monarchy that too, is clear. The Indians had felt that until there was the existence of the institution of monarchy, they always faced hurdles while fulfilling their interests. Also, the western countries had planned to rule the Asian countries under the Christian network, although, the prime target was China and India, they had chosen Nepal as a country to conduct their experiment. In this mission, the Hindu kings in Nepal were hurdles for them. Therefore, the Westerners and Indians developed a common mission for Nepal to remove the institution of monarchy. The Westerners, after accomplishing the common mission, moved forward in declaring Nepal a secular nation by ending the identity of a Hindu nation.

To note, in China also, the Westerners had tried to launch a Christianity campaign, however, of late, the Chinese government, knowing the Western design, discouraged the campaign and thus controlled it.

The ongoing unrest in Hong Kong too is solely sponsored by the West aimed at disturbing China, so that there will be hurdles in it emerging as a global economic giant.

So far, the Indians had felt that after the removal of the institution of monarchy, they will have sole dominating role in Nepal, unfortunately, their calculation went wrong as the Western influence has been massive since the 2006 political change. Seeing the increasing presence of the Westerners, the Chinese also became alert, which has become a serious headache for the Indians. These days, all the Indian leaders and senior bureaucrats are expressing concern about the increasing presence of the Westerners and China in Nepal. Ultimately, the Indian investment in Nepal, including sponsoring the 10-year-long Maoist insurgency and also sponsoring the political parties in Nepal, went to waste, the Indians have analyzed.

The other Indian plan of sending their citizens to Nepal is on. The Indians have already sent above ten million Indian nationals to Nepal and the process is still going on. Therefore, the Indians, by using Nepali political parties are trying their best to amend the citizenship law with the provision of providing instant naturalized citizenship along with all the rights to the Indians married to Nepali citizens. The Indians have no scarcity of those pro-Indian brokers advocating their plan. For example, Baburam Bhattarai is advocating for equal treatment to son and daughters and also providing Nepali citizenship to those Indian son-in-laws immediately after their marriage to a Nepali girl.

Bhattarai has remarked that the foreign sons-in-law will not create any threat to the country, thus, the government should provide them Nepali citizenship immediately after their marriage with Nepali girls! Clearly, whose voice Bhattarai is speaking, everyone understands!

We have witnessed how India annexed Sikkim and we have seen how India abducted the special privilege of the Kashmiri people just recently. It makes clear the Indian motive, whoever is in power there.

Considering the above realities, it is not surprising to see a bad dream about the end of liberty, freedom, sovereignty and independence of the Nepali people and also the non-existence of a sovereign nation, Nepal!

In conclusion, the present constitution will not safeguard Nepali sovereignty at all!