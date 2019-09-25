Sagarmatha Sambad to discuss five themes

By Our Reporter

The Sagarmatha Sambaad slated for April 3-4 in 2020 will make deliberations in five themes – traditional knowledge and technology, livelihood, green economy, carbon resilience and solutions.

It was revealed by Foreign Affairs Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali at a function held at the Ministry this week.

Foreign Affairs Minister Gyawali said that the dialogue aimed at creating and maintaining global presence of Nepal. It is about increasing visibility of Nepal in the international arena, he said while speaking at the National Consultation Seminar for ‘Sagarmatha Sambaad’.

It will discuss about traditional knowledge, culture and technology, livelihood – agriculture, food security, forest and biodiversity, green economy – tourism, energy and water, low carbon resilience and transformational solutions.

The solutions include youth, technology, innovation, lifestyle, opportunities, climate justice and finance.

“We also aim at creating youth and female groups for this event as they will be affected more by the climate change in the future than the first generation,” Gyawali said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) is organising the first edition of Sagarmatha Sambaad on ‘Climate Change, Mountains and Future of Humanity’ in collaboration with the Institute of Foreign Affairs (IFA) and the Policy Research Institute (PRI).

The multi-stakeholder forum will be organised biennially. The first edition of the dialogue will focus on climate change, an existential issue of current time. FM Gyawali maintained that there were chances of organising the event annually when the capacity of the country was enhanced.

Minister for Forest and Environment Shakti Basnet said that the government was serious about the impact of climate change and soon devise mitigation measures for the same.

He also said that international solidarity would be forged to fight with the impact of climate change.