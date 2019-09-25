  • Wednesday 25th September 2019
Two-thirds Nepalis against the constitution

  • Published on: September 25, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 25 September: Member of the Rastriya Janata Party chairman’s panel, Rajendra Mahato has said that the two-thirds Nepali population is against the constitution.

    Speaking at a gathering in Janakpur, Mahoto said that to protect the present constitution, there is the need of amendment of the constitution.

    He said, his party will continue to protest against the constitution.

    Mahato also informed that the process of integration with the Federal Socialist Party will take momentum after it will quit the government, reports Thahakhabar Online portal.

