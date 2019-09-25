Weak two-thirds majority government

By Our Reporter

The progress report of the past one and half years has shown that the two-thirds government led by KP Sharma Oli has failed in all fronts.

Although the government succeeded to make plans and talk about its dream plans, its performance has been utterly disappointing.

According to Constitution expert Kashiraj Dahal, the government looked weak in both the political and administrative fronts.

It failed to maintain good governance and in lack of good governance progress becomes impossible.

“We promulgated new constitution but failed to give up our old mindset,” he said.

Similar are the views of the civil society leaders. They said administration became dominant on civil rights.

“Administration has become an obstacle to the progress,” said civil society leader Subodh Raj Pyakurel.

The government that announced to end syndicate, control corruption and maintain good governance, has been unable realise its plans. Instead, cases of corruption are increasing, people have become unsafe and the business environment has been further spoiled.