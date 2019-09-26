Let’s end confusion about menstruation: Minister Thapa

Kathmandu, 26 September: Women, Children and Senior Citizen Minister Thammaya Thapa has said that confusion related to menstruation should be ended immediately.

She said that in Nepali society monthly period is still a challenge, therefore, public awareness is needed to end such confusion.

Expose Nepal observed its 12th anniversary with the slogan, “Let’s Speak about Dignified and Hygienic Menstruation”.

Gyan Maharjan, chairman of the organization, informed that every month, in average, his organization is selling sanitary pad worth Rs 25 hundred.

Maharjan is providing training to 1700 new family about the sanitary pad.

The organization was established in 2007 in Gabahal in Lalitpur with the purpose of ending hesitation about the monthly period.

People’s News Monitoring Service