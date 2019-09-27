American ambassador active in political meetings after NCP, CPC workshop

Kathmandu, 27 September: After establishment of sisterly relations between Nepal Communist Party and Communist Party of China, American ambassador Randy Berry has become active in political meetings.

On Thursday, he called on NC President Sherbahadur Duba and NCP’s foreign department chief Madhavkumar Nepal.

During the meeting with Deuba, the ambassador might have tried to know about NC’s reaction on increasing cooperation between NCP and CPC.

According to leaders closed to Deuba, the envy had discussed on strengthening relations between the two nations, Nepal and the US.

Ambassador Berry had visited Deuba’s residence in Bidhanilkantha and Nepal’s residence in Kwoteshwor.

During the meeting with Nepal, the envoy had expressed his concern on the upcoming visit of Chinese President and cooperation between NCP and CPC, according to sources, reports Annapurna Post daily.

According to People’s Review sources, ambassador Berry is embarrassed from delayed process on implementation of the Millennium Challenge Cooperation (MCC). The Embassy was expecting endorsement of the project from the Federal Parliament’s recently concluded session. When the Parliament session ended without implementing MCC, the envoy has been embarrassed.

As per the schedule, the MCC project should be started from July next year. When the Federal Parliament kept pending the American support, it is likely to effect the project.

NCP leaders, including party co-chair Pushpakamal Dahal has understood the project as the part of Indo-Pacific Strategy and they believe this Strategy is a military pact against China.

People’s News Monitoring Service