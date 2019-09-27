Indo-Pacific Strategy: Nepal may convert into warzone: CP Gajurel

Kathmandu, 27 September: There is less talk about Indo-Pacific Strategy. After our foreign minister’s America visit, debate on the Strategy has started in Nepal. Whether there was the agreement on this issue, it is unknown, however, after the minister’s return from the US, the Americans said Nepal as the important partner of this Strategy, CP Gajurel has remarked.

He said that doubts have been surfaced since then. This issue is important from two aspects. One is that this Strategy may affect Nepal’s sovereignty and security. Secondly, if Nepal has become partner of the Strategy, then Nepal’s existing foreign policy has to be scrapped. Nepal will remain no more a non-aligned nation.

Non-aligned foreign policy is important for us. This policy has helped us to save Nepal.

Debates are on whether it is a Strategy or a Policy. Presently, Americans are saying it is a Policy, however, in diplomacy, everything will not be disclosed. The report prepared by the Defence Department of the US government states that this is a Strategy which is focused on China, Russia and North Korea.

Presently, there is less chance of war between China and India. India has not recognized China initiated Belt and Road Initiative.

Likewise, there is less chance of war between China and the US in the near future.

On the above background, while talking about the Indo-Pacific Strategy, we, rather than taking concern of China, have to take worry about ourselves. We should be worry because what will be the impact from our own strategy? Any wrong strategy may lead Nepal towards a warzone.

(Excerpts of the remarks by Maoist leader CP Gajurel at an interaction programme held in Kathmandu, published in Ratopati Online portal.)

People’s News Monitoring Service