Nepal Airlines paying millions of rupees as aircraft grounded charge daily

Kathmandu, 27 September: Out of 14 aircraft belonging to the Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) eight aircraft are grounded. They are not been used, this is one part but the Corporation is paying heavy price for keeping them grounded as the parking charge is very high.

The Airlines has to pay around 200 thousand rupees as parking charge per day for one day grounding of a wide-body aircraft. Ne wide-body aircraft is grounded for more than a week.

As eight aircraft are grounded at TIA, the Airlines is paying millions of rupees as parking charge to TIA daily.

People’s News Monitoring Service