  • Friday 27th September 2019
People's Review

Nepal Airlines paying millions of rupees as aircraft grounded charge daily

  • Published on: September 27, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 27 September: Out of 14 aircraft belonging to the Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) eight aircraft are grounded. They are not been used, this is one part but the Corporation is paying heavy price for keeping them grounded as the parking charge is very high.

    The Airlines has to pay around 200 thousand rupees as parking charge per day for one day grounding of a wide-body aircraft. Ne wide-body aircraft is grounded for more than a week.

    As eight aircraft are grounded at TIA, the Airlines is paying millions of rupees as parking charge to TIA daily.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Next

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Nepal Airlines paying millions of rupees as aircraft grounded charge daily
    Nepal Airlines paying millions of rupees as aircraft grounded charge daily
    American ambassador active in political meetings after NCP, CPC workshop
    American ambassador active in political meetings after NCP, CPC workshop
    Human rights activists concerned on utter violation of rights in Jammu-Kashmir
    Human rights activists concerned on utter violation of rights in Jammu-Kashmir
    Let’s end confusion about menstruation: Minister Thapa
    Let’s end confusion about menstruation: Minister Thapa
    China will not impose its political ideology to others: Chinese envoy
    China will not impose its political ideology to others: Chinese envoy
    NCP, CCP organize workshop on Xi Jinping’s thought
    NCP, CCP organize workshop on Xi Jinping’s thought
    Market price skyrockets further
    Market price skyrockets further
    Weak two-thirds majority government
    Weak two-thirds majority government
    Constitution Day observed amidst protest
    Constitution Day observed amidst protest
    NCP picks chairmen, secretaries in six metropolis
    NCP picks chairmen, secretaries in six metropolis

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology