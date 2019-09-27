Prime Minister unhappy with ministers and secretaries

Kathmandu, 27 September: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has instructed all the ministries for immediate implementation of the agreement endorsed between him and the ministries.

PM Oli, at the review meeting of the two months of the current fiscal year, has asked the ministries for implementation of those project works that committed by the concerned ministers. Ministers and secretaries, presenting their progress report, had blamed policy defect in implementation of the projects.

The PM has expressed dissatisfaction from the performance of the ministers and secretaries.

PM Oli asked ministers and secretaries to complete the task committed by them. He also said to give priority to the projects of national glory.

