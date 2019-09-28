  • Saturday 28th September 2019
People's Review

Bijaya Gachhadar receives 11 CC members and 600 National Assembly members in NC

  • Published on: September 28, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 28 September: NC leader Bijaya Gachhadar has received 11 central committee members and 600 National Assembly members in the Nepali Congress party.

    The then Forum Democratic was merged into the NC two years ago after an agreement with the NC leaders for providing prestigious position to the workers of the party led by Gachhadar.

    The central committee meeting of the NC held on Friday has endorsed the agreement held between the then Forum and NC.

    Now, the NC’s central committee will have 96 members from existing 85 members.

    Earlier, Gachhadar had joined the mother party with the position of the vice president, reports Rajdhandi daily.

    People’s News Monitoring Service.

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Former chief justice Upadhaya passes away
    Former chief justice Upadhaya passes away
    Kidney patient dies while stuck in highway
    Kidney patient dies while stuck in highway
    SAARC’s future in doldrums
    SAARC’s future in doldrums
    Bijaya Gachhadar receives 11 CC members and 600 National Assembly members in NC
    Bijaya Gachhadar receives 11 CC members and 600 National Assembly members in NC
    MPs enjoying more allowance than salary
    MPs enjoying more allowance than salary
    US ambassador expresses worry on Nepal’s foreign policy
    US ambassador expresses worry on Nepal’s foreign policy
    Prime Minister unhappy with ministers and secretaries
    Prime Minister unhappy with ministers and secretaries
    Indo-Pacific Strategy: Nepal may convert into warzone: CP Gajurel
    Indo-Pacific Strategy: Nepal may convert into warzone: CP Gajurel
    Nepal Airlines paying millions of rupees as aircraft grounded charge daily
    Nepal Airlines paying millions of rupees as aircraft grounded charge daily
    American ambassador active in political meetings after NCP, CPC workshop
    American ambassador active in political meetings after NCP, CPC workshop

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology