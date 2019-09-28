Bijaya Gachhadar receives 11 CC members and 600 National Assembly members in NC

Kathmandu, 28 September: NC leader Bijaya Gachhadar has received 11 central committee members and 600 National Assembly members in the Nepali Congress party.

The then Forum Democratic was merged into the NC two years ago after an agreement with the NC leaders for providing prestigious position to the workers of the party led by Gachhadar.

The central committee meeting of the NC held on Friday has endorsed the agreement held between the then Forum and NC.

Now, the NC’s central committee will have 96 members from existing 85 members.

Earlier, Gachhadar had joined the mother party with the position of the vice president, reports Rajdhandi daily.

