Kathmandu, 28 September: Former chief justice at the Supreme Court Keshabprasad Upadhaya, 85 died on Friday evening at his residence in Kathmandu.

Upadhaya was suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes and was under the medical supervision. His last rites are being performed at Pashupati Aryaghat today.

Late Upadhaya is survived by wife, two sons and one daughter.

People’s News Monitoring Service