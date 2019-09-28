  • Saturday 28th September 2019
People's Review

Founding of People’s Republic of China observed

  • Published on: September 28, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 28 September: On the eve of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, Chinese embassy here hosted a reception this evening. Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun was the chief guest at the ceremony attended by ministers, MPs, leaders of different political parties, former prime ministers, heads of the constitutional bodies, security chiefs, high ranking officials, heads of diplomatic missions, senior journalists, businessmen and Chinese citizens in Kathmandu among others.

    On the occasion, Chinese ambassador Ms Hou Yanqi, in her keynote address, described the progress achieved by China since its founding 70 years ago.  She also highlighted Nepal-China relations and cherished Nepal’s “one China policy”.

    She expressed China’s commitment for development of Nepal and developing partnership through BRI for Nepal’s prosperity.

    Chinese cultural programme was also organised on the occasion.

    People’s News Monitoring Service   

    Next

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Founding of People’s Republic of China observed
    Founding of People’s Republic of China observed
    Chaturbahadur Chand elected CAN chair
    Chaturbahadur Chand elected CAN chair
    Unidentified group attacks on Gyanendra Shahi
    Unidentified group attacks on Gyanendra Shahi
    Former chief justice Upadhaya passes away
    Former chief justice Upadhaya passes away
    Kidney patient dies while stuck in highway
    Kidney patient dies while stuck in highway
    SAARC’s future in doldrums
    SAARC’s future in doldrums
    Bijaya Gachhadar receives 11 CC members and 600 National Assembly members in NC
    Bijaya Gachhadar receives 11 CC members and 600 National Assembly members in NC
    MPs enjoying more allowance than salary
    MPs enjoying more allowance than salary
    US ambassador expresses worry on Nepal’s foreign policy
    US ambassador expresses worry on Nepal’s foreign policy
    Prime Minister unhappy with ministers and secretaries
    Prime Minister unhappy with ministers and secretaries

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology