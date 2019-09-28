Founding of People’s Republic of China observed

Kathmandu, 28 September: On the eve of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, Chinese embassy here hosted a reception this evening. Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun was the chief guest at the ceremony attended by ministers, MPs, leaders of different political parties, former prime ministers, heads of the constitutional bodies, security chiefs, high ranking officials, heads of diplomatic missions, senior journalists, businessmen and Chinese citizens in Kathmandu among others.

On the occasion, Chinese ambassador Ms Hou Yanqi, in her keynote address, described the progress achieved by China since its founding 70 years ago. She also highlighted Nepal-China relations and cherished Nepal’s “one China policy”.

She expressed China’s commitment for development of Nepal and developing partnership through BRI for Nepal’s prosperity.

Chinese cultural programme was also organised on the occasion.

People’s News Monitoring Service