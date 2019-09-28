Kidney patient dies while stuck in highway

Kathmandu, 28 September: A kidney patient stuck at Naubise in Tribhuvan Highway for more than 12 hours died on the way. Ruplal Shah, 25, in need of dialysis died when the bus was stuck on the way to Kathmandu. Due to bad condition of road in Kalanki-Naubise route, ours long traffic jam is witnessed daily.

Home Minister Rambahadur Thapa has asked the concerned officials to avoid traffic jam in highways. As the construction contractors have occupied many construction projects including highways and didn’t complete them on time, most of the highways linking different districts from Kathmandu are in a very worst stage. The government is unable to take action to the construction compaies as they have been protected by high-level political leaders.

On the eve of the Dasain festival many people are going their home due to which traffic in highways has increased. People are suffering very badly while going to their hometown during Dasain, the biggest festival of the Nepalis.

People’s News Monitoring Service