Kathmandu, 28 September: The Federal Parliament has spent 700 million rupees alone as salary and allowances for the Member of Parliament. In the last fiscal year, the Parliament spent above 341 million rupees as salary and above 354 million rupees as allowance for the MPs.

The amount spent for allowance is higher than the salary. In average, each MP has received 1 million 158 thousand 881 rupees as allowance, according to the Kantipur daily.

People’s News Monitoring Service