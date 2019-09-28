Unidentified group attacks on Gyanendra Shahi

Kathmandu, 28 September: Gyanendra Shahi, who has become popular in social networks by launching “Nepali for Nepal” campaign, has been manhandled by an unidentified group in Chitwan today.

Shahi was attacked when he was travelling on the microbus with number plate Ba 3 Kha 45. His head, legs and different parts of body have been wounded on the attack. He was rushed to the hospital after the attack, said the Police.

When Police opposed Shahi to organize an assembly at Chaubiskothi, he was returning from the venue by micro-bus. In the meantime, stones were pelted on the bus destroying window glasses.

Recently, Shahi had protested to Tourism Minister Yogesh Bhattarai for holding the Buddha Air aircraft in Nepalgunj.

The Police have arrested one person on the charge of launching attack on Shahi, reports Annapurna Post daily.

According to other reports, Shahi was opposed by the Nepal Communist Party activists when he was trying to organize an assembly in Chaubeeskothi, Chitwan alleging him supporter of former King Gyanendra Shah.

People’s News Monitoring Service