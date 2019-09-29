China witnesses great development in past 70 years

By Hou Yanqi

Through 70 years since the founding of the People’s Republic of China, the Communist Party of China has united and led the Chinese people on a glorious journey. The Chinese people have made a great leap from standing up, growing rich to becoming strong. If we look back the past seven decades, there are some data to show the progress of Chinese people. In 1952 China’s GDP was only 30 billion U.S. Dollars, in 2018 it reached 13.61 trillion U.S. Dollars. In the past 70 years, more than 770 million Chinese people have been lifted out of poverty. The urbanization rate of permanent resident population has been raised from 10.6% to 59.6% and all the core development indicators such as the national per capita disposal income, life expectancy, literacy rate, and etc. have experienced significant improvements. By the end of 2018, the mileage of railways in China has reached to 132, 000 kilometers and the mileage of expressways in China has reached to 143,000 kilometers, ranking the first in the world. Now, China has grown into the second largest economy, the largest trader of goods, the holder of the largest foreign exchange reserves, the second largest trader of service, the second largest user of foreign capital as well as the second largest outbound investor. China has made great achievements in the areas of mobile communication, modern nuclear power, manned space flight, quantum science, deep ocean survey, super computer and so on.

The past 70 years not only witnessed the great development of China, but also China’s achievements to make friends and promote the mutual-benefit international cooperation. For the past 70 years, China continued its efforts to safeguard world peace, contribute to global development, and uphold international order and played an active role in international arena. Diplomatic concept such as the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence have won endorsement and appreciation from all over the world. Since the 18th National Congress of the CPC, China has been endeavored to advocate a new form of international relations, build a community with a shared future for mankind, uphold justice while pursing shared interests, promote new concepts on development, security and global governance, all of which constitute Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy and makes new important contribution to the pattern of international relations.

For the past 70 years, the number of countries establishing diplomatic relations with China has increased from 18 to 180, with which we have built 110 pairs of partnership. Now, China has become the largest dispatcher of peace-keeping forces among the five permanent members of U.N. Security Council; the increase of China’s GDP is the biggest contributor to the global economic growth. We adhere to multilateralism and the principle of free trade principle. China takes an active part in activities of international organizations including U.N. and promotes the implementation of U.N. 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which shows the role of China as a responsible major power.

As the largest developing country in the world, China has been caring about other developing partners. We have provided about 400 billion RMB yuan in aid to more than 160 countries and international organizations, sent over 600,000 aid workers, carried out 5,000 plus foreign aid projects. China is the largest investor in more than 40 of the world’s least developed countries. China has launched the Assistance Fund for South-South Cooperation, becoming the major power driving in co-operation among developing countries.

To further enhance the economic partnership with relevant countries, President Xi Jinping proposed the initiative of Belt and Road in 2013. So far, China has signed cooperation documents with more than 160 countries and international organizations. Last April, the second BRI Forum for International Cooperation was held in Beijing. Over 6000 guests from 150 countries and 92 international organizations attend the program and achieved a result list of 283 projects. Enterprises from China and other countries have signed cooperation agreements worth more than 64 billion dollars. The BRI has injected new growth momentum to the development of China and the world.

China-Nepal friendship:

China and Nepal are friendly neighbors linked by mountains and rivers. Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 64 years ago, the bilateral relationship maintained the momentum of healthy development on the basis of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, which sets a model of harmonious coexistence between countries of different size and social system. The two sides reiterated their firm commitment to respect each other’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and respect and accommodate each other’s concerns and interests. Nepali governments are firmly committed to the One-China policy. The Chinese side is full committed to supporting Nepal’s development within its capacity. In recent years, the momentum of high-level visits maintains strong and the exchanges and cooperation between government ministries, departments, legislatures and political parties at all levels have been increasing. The two sides are working together to promote practical cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, enhance connectivity, encompassing such vital components as ports, roads, railways, aviation and communications and build trans-Himalayan Multi-Dimensional Connectivity Network.

In April this year, President Madam Bidya Devi Bhandari attended the Second BRI Forum for International Cooperation and paid the first state visit to China. During the visit, H. E. President Xi Jinping and President Madam Bhandari have reached many important consensuses on developing traditional friendship between China and Nepal, enhancing BRI cooperation, building trans-Himalayan Multi-Dimensional Connectivity Network and etc. Recently, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Minister of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee Song Tao visited Nepal and discussed further promoting cooperation in various areas. Now we look forward the highest level visit from China and I believe that more high-level visits will drive bilateral relations between China and Nepal to enter a fresh development stage from a new historic starting-point.

We are glad to see that today China has entered a brand new era of development and Nepal has achieved political stability and heading towards the goal of “Samriddha Nepal, Sukhi Nepali”. The Chinese side would like to work together with the Nepali side to enhance the cooperation in various areas including political, economic and development aid areas, promote mutual-benefit and win-win cooperation and push forward China-Nepal friendship to a new height.

In a few days, the Nepali people will celebrate their traditional festival——Dashain Festival. Here, I would like to extend my best wishes to the Nepali people. I would like to propose a toast, to prosperity of China and happiness, well-being of the Chinese people! May China-Nepal friendship last forever! May you all enjoy good health and happy family!

Thank you!

[Excerpts of the address by Chinese ambassador Ms. Hou Yanqi delivered at the 70th National Day reception of China on 28 September in Kathmandu.]

