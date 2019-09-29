  • Sunday 29th September 2019
People's Review

Dasain festival begins

  • Published on: September 29, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 29 September: Today is the first day of Dasain, the greatest festival of the Nepali people. The festival finally concludes after 15 days, however, the main events of the festival starts from 5 October and will continue till 9 October.

    Today is known as the Ghatasthapana day. People start worshiping Goddess of power Durga, which will continue for nine days. After none-day worship of Goddess Durga, in the rest of the days of the festival, people enjoy taking Prasad of Goddess Durga from their respected members in the family and relatives.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    India may allow to use its waterways for Nepal
    India may allow to use its waterways for Nepal
    Dasain festival begins
    Dasain festival begins
    China witnesses great development in past 70 years
    China witnesses great development in past 70 years
    Founding day of People’s Republic of China observed
    Founding day of People’s Republic of China observed
    Chaturbahadur Chand elected CAN chair
    Chaturbahadur Chand elected CAN chair
    Unidentified group attacks on Gyanendra Shahi
    Unidentified group attacks on Gyanendra Shahi
    Former chief justice Upadhaya passes away
    Former chief justice Upadhaya passes away
    Kidney patient dies while stuck in highway
    Kidney patient dies while stuck in highway
    SAARC’s future in doldrums
    SAARC’s future in doldrums
    Bijaya Gachhadar receives 11 CC members and 600 National Assembly members in NC
    Bijaya Gachhadar receives 11 CC members and 600 National Assembly members in NC

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology