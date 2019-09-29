Dasain festival begins

Kathmandu, 29 September: Today is the first day of Dasain, the greatest festival of the Nepali people. The festival finally concludes after 15 days, however, the main events of the festival starts from 5 October and will continue till 9 October.

Today is known as the Ghatasthapana day. People start worshiping Goddess of power Durga, which will continue for nine days. After none-day worship of Goddess Durga, in the rest of the days of the festival, people enjoy taking Prasad of Goddess Durga from their respected members in the family and relatives.

People’s News Monitoring Service