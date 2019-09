Kathmandu, 29 September: India has agreed to allow its waterways for Nepal. At the review meeting of the Nepal-India Trade Treaty, it was also discussed on transit issues.

At the meeting, the Indian side has agreed for operation of Nepali ships in Ganga River, which is mentioned in the Letter of Exchange, reports Kantipur daily.

After Indian agreement, Nepali ships can use Indian rivers to carry goods upto the ocean.

People’ News Monitoring Service