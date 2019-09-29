NCP unification process derailed

Kathmandu, 29 September: The unification process of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has been derailed again after Prime Minister and party co-chairman KP Sharma Oli became reluctant in handing over the executive party chairmanship to another party co-chairman Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda.

Earlier, prior to his visit to Singapore for medical treatment, Oli had said to Prachanda that he would run the government and Prachanda should run the party. Then after, the unification process had taken momentum. Bamdev Gautam was assigned as the party vice chairman and other assignments were made in the party accordingly.

However, after his return from Singapore, Oli has not shown interest in handing over the party chairmanship to Prachanda, from which, the remaining works of the unification has been postponed, according to sources closed to Prachanda.

Different newspapers have reported about derailed unification process of the NCP.

People’s News Monitoring Service