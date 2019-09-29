  • Sunday 29th September 2019
Unknown Gyanendra Shahi becomes well-known person

  Published on: September 29, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 29 September: Many of the Nepalis were unaware about Gyanendra Shahi. Who was he and what was he doing, people were not aware, although he was active in social networks against corruption.

    Shahi’s action against Minister Yogesh Bhattarai against holding Buddha Air aircraft in Nepalgunj was disliked by many Nepalis. However, when the youth organisation of the ruling party announced ban on visit of Shahi in Kaski district and some Bhattarais’ supporters manhandled on Shahi in Lalitpur, overnight, Shahi became a well-known person.

    After Saturday’s attack on him by the NCP workers in Chitwan, Shahi has received tremendous amount of sympathy along with condemnation of the NCP.

    Even political leaders such as Gagan Thapa, Babauram Bhattarai, Ashok Rai, Nainsingh Mahar, Shajha Party, Chitwan, condemned the ruling party for the attack on Shahi, which has given a new height to Shahi.

    Shahi was injured from NCP workers’ attack on Saturday in Chitwan.

