Kathmandu, 30 September: Nepali Congress leader Dr Sekhar Koirala has said that there is dawn of new Mandales in the country.

Indicating towards Nepal Communist Party’s workers’ attack on NC leaders and others, Koirala said that even during the Panchayat days, people could express their views, unfortunately, presently, people are unable to express their views, Koirala said it while talking to the journalists at the Bharatpur Airport today.

He said, time has come to counter those new Mandales. NC not only condemns the totalitarianism regime, but believes that time has come to take strong action against such a regime introduced by the government, he said.

Barhakhari Online portal reports, on the base of two-thirds majority, the communists have started to attack on NC leaders, workers, he said.

People’s News Monitoring Service