  • Monday 30th September 2019
People's Review

Dawn of new Mandales

  • Published on: September 30, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 30 September: Nepali Congress leader Dr Sekhar Koirala has said that there is dawn of new Mandales in the country.

    Indicating towards Nepal Communist Party’s workers’ attack on NC leaders and others, Koirala said that even during the Panchayat days, people could express their views, unfortunately, presently, people are unable to express their views, Koirala said it while talking to the journalists at the Bharatpur Airport today.

    He said, time has come to counter those new Mandales. NC not only condemns the totalitarianism regime, but believes that time has come to take strong action against such a regime introduced by the government, he said.

    Barhakhari Online portal reports, on the base of two-thirds majority, the communists have started to attack on NC leaders, workers, he said.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Nepal becomes first South Asian country to declare open-toilet free nation
    Nepal becomes first South Asian country to declare open-toilet free nation
    Government fixes goat price
    Government fixes goat price
    Dawn of new Mandales
    Dawn of new Mandales
    Former King Gyanendra expresses deep sorrow on ex-CJ Upadhaya’s demise
    Former King Gyanendra expresses deep sorrow on ex-CJ Upadhaya’s demise
    Government’s priority on construction of residence for province chief, chief ministers
    Government’s priority on construction of residence for province chief, chief ministers
    Unknown Gyanendra Shahi becomes well-known person
    Unknown Gyanendra Shahi becomes well-known person
    NCP unification process derailed
    NCP unification process derailed
    India may allow to use its waterways for Nepal
    India may allow to use its waterways for Nepal
    Dasain festival begins
    Dasain festival begins
    China witnesses great development in past 70 years
    China witnesses great development in past 70 years

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology