Former King Gyanendra expresses deep sorrow on ex-CJ Upadhaya’s demise

Kathmandu, 30 September: Former King Gyanendra has expressed deep sorrow on the sad demise of former chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Keshabprasad Upadhaya.

The King, in a message to late Upadhaya’s family, has extended condolences to the bereaved members of late Upadhaya’s family.

The former King has wished for eternal peace of the departed soul of late Upadhaya. Upadhaya died last week, according to Dr Phani Raj Pathak, former King’s press secretary.

People’s News Monitoring Service