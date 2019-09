Kathmandu, 30 September: The government has fixed goat price to be sold by the Food Management and Trading Company Ltd.

The price of alive goat is 550 per kg whereas the price of alive Himalayan goat (Chayangra) is priced at 730 per kg.

The Company has started sales of goats from its Bagmai Zonal office at Thapathali from today, reports Ujyalo Online Portal.

People’s News Monitoring Service