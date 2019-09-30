  • Monday 30th September 2019
Government’s priority on construction of residence for province chief, chief ministers

  • Published on: September 30, 2019

    Kathmandu, 30 September: The government, instead of completing infrastructural projects and projects of national glory, has given priority to residence for province chiefs and chief ministers.

    The government is investing 850 million rupees to construct residence for province chiefs and chef ministers of seven provinces. The government, reluctant in completing development projects, has given priority for the construction of residences of the VIPs, newspapers have condemned.

    Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is laying founding stone for the constructions at Bhaishepaty, Lalitpur today.

