Dasain allowance to private secretaries, advisors also

Kathmandu, 1 October: The government has decided to reward with the Dasain allowance not only for the ministers and MPs but also to those private secretaries, advisors appointed by them.

The existing law has denied providing such allowance to personal secretaries and advisors. However, the decision is taken by endorsing the proposal from the cabinet meeting, reports Nagarik daily.

The government treasury will face additional burden of 37 million 761 thousand rupees.

People’s News Monitoring Service