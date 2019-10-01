  • Tuesday 1st October 2019
Indian Army in Nepali soil to monitor China

  • Published on: October 1, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 1 October: Indian Army has intensified its movement in northern border Darchula. It has intensified movement in Nepali village Byas Rural Municipality in Tinkar area to monitor Chinese activities.

    17 Indian army personnel along with three dogs were found inspecting in Tata village, according to the locals.

    “We were going to Tibet by horse, at that time, we saw Indian army marching there,” said Krishna Saud, Campus Chief, Darchula Multiple Campus, reports Annapurna Post daily.

    “We took photograph and asked them to stop march pass, but they moved forward,” he said.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

