Mahara tenders resignation

Kathmandu, 1 October: Speaker Krishnabahadur Mahara has tendered resignation today. After allegation from one lady staff of the Parliament Secretariat for being sexually assaulted from Mahara, he was compelled to tender resignation.

The emergency meeting of the NCP Secretariat held today had asked him to tender resignation.

Mahara had sent his resignation letter to the Parliament Secretariat. Deputy Speaker Shivamaya Tumbahamphe received Mahara’s resignation.

According to Subhas Nembang, deputy leader of the ruling party NCP, Mahara cannot attend any meeting of the Federal Parliament and also the party.

Accordingly, Agni Kharel, Attorney General of the government, said that Mahara will have to face the case as like the general public. He will face the charge of rape case.

Earlier, the police had collected evidences, including broken parts of eye glass from the lady staff’s room.

The lady staff has not registered any case against Mahara.

According to reports, she would consult with her husband on registration of the case.

The lady staff has blamed that Mahara had manhandled and raped her, in spite of her protest.

Mahara had visited the lady staff’s room Sunday evening, however, Mahara’s secretariat has refused the charge.

People’s News Monitoring Service