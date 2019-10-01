  • Wednesday 2nd October 2019
People's Review

Mahara tenders resignation

  • Published on: October 1, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 1 October: Speaker Krishnabahadur Mahara has tendered resignation today. After allegation from one lady staff of the Parliament Secretariat for being sexually assaulted from Mahara, he was compelled to tender resignation.

    The emergency meeting of the NCP Secretariat held today had asked him to tender resignation.

    Mahara had sent his resignation letter to the Parliament Secretariat. Deputy Speaker Shivamaya Tumbahamphe received Mahara’s resignation.

    According to Subhas Nembang, deputy leader of the ruling party NCP, Mahara cannot attend any meeting of the Federal Parliament and also the party.

    Accordingly, Agni Kharel, Attorney General of the government, said that Mahara will have to face the case as like the general public. He will face the charge of rape case.

    Earlier, the police had collected evidences, including broken parts of eye glass from the lady staff’s room.

    The lady staff has not registered any case against Mahara.

    According to reports, she would consult with her husband on registration of the case.

    The lady staff has blamed that Mahara had manhandled and raped her, in spite of her protest.

    Mahara had visited the lady staff’s room Sunday evening, however, Mahara’s secretariat has refused the charge.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Next

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Mahara tenders resignation
    Mahara tenders resignation
    Speaker Mahara to tender resignation
    Speaker Mahara to tender resignation
    Speaker Mahara alleged for sexual assault on female staff
    Speaker Mahara alleged for sexual assault on female staff
    Suspect on Nepal’s claim on open-toilet free nation
    Suspect on Nepal’s claim on open-toilet free nation
    Dasain allowance to private secretaries, advisors also
    Dasain allowance to private secretaries, advisors also
    Indian Army in Nepali soil to monitor China
    Indian Army in Nepali soil to monitor China
    Nepal becomes first South Asian country to declare open-toilet free nation
    Nepal becomes first South Asian country to declare open-toilet free nation
    Government fixes goat price
    Government fixes goat price
    Dawn of new Mandales
    Dawn of new Mandales
    Former King Gyanendra expresses deep sorrow on ex-CJ Upadhaya’s demise
    Former King Gyanendra expresses deep sorrow on ex-CJ Upadhaya’s demise

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology