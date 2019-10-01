Speaker Mahara alleged for sexual assault on female staff

Kathmandu, 1 October: One female staff in the Federal Parliament Secretariat has blamed Speaker Krishnabahadur Mahara for sexual assault on her.

The lady staff has blamed Speaker Mahara for sexually assaulting her by visiting her residence in Baneshwor Sunday night (29 September).

However, Speaker’s press advisor Dilli Malla, by issuing a statement, has refuted the claim.

“This is baseless, imaginary and serious conspiracy against the Speaker,” it is stated.

The lady staff has also claimed that Mahara, who was uncontrolled due to consumption of alcohol, had left his glass at her residence.

However, the press advisor has claimed that Mahara was at his residence on Sunday after returning from Singhadurwar at 2 pm.

