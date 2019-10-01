  • Tuesday 1st October 2019
People's Review

Speaker Mahara alleged for sexual assault on female staff

  • Published on: October 1, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 1 October: One female staff in the Federal Parliament Secretariat has blamed Speaker Krishnabahadur Mahara for sexual assault on her.

    The lady staff has blamed Speaker Mahara for sexually assaulting her by visiting her residence in Baneshwor Sunday night (29 September).

    However, Speaker’s press advisor Dilli Malla, by issuing a statement, has refuted the claim.

    “This is baseless, imaginary and serious conspiracy against the Speaker,” it is stated.

    The lady staff has also claimed that Mahara, who was uncontrolled due to consumption of alcohol, had left his glass at her residence.

    However, the press advisor has claimed that Mahara was at his residence on Sunday after returning from Singhadurwar at 2 pm.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Next

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Speaker Mahara alleged for sexual assault on female staff
    Speaker Mahara alleged for sexual assault on female staff
    Suspect on Nepal’s claim on open-toilet free nation
    Suspect on Nepal’s claim on open-toilet free nation
    Dasain allowance to private secretaries, advisors also
    Dasain allowance to private secretaries, advisors also
    Indian Army in Nepali soil to monitor China
    Indian Army in Nepali soil to monitor China
    Nepal becomes first South Asian country to declare open-toilet free nation
    Nepal becomes first South Asian country to declare open-toilet free nation
    Government fixes goat price
    Government fixes goat price
    Dawn of new Mandales
    Dawn of new Mandales
    Former King Gyanendra expresses deep sorrow on ex-CJ Upadhaya’s demise
    Former King Gyanendra expresses deep sorrow on ex-CJ Upadhaya’s demise
    Government’s priority on construction of residence for province chief, chief ministers
    Government’s priority on construction of residence for province chief, chief ministers
    Unknown Gyanendra Shahi becomes well-known person
    Unknown Gyanendra Shahi becomes well-known person

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology