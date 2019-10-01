  • Tuesday 1st October 2019
People's Review

Speaker Mahara to tender resignation

  • Published on: October 1, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 1 October: Krishnabahadur Mahara, who is facing charge for sexually assaulting one lady-staff working in the Federal Parliament Secretariat, is preparing for tendering resignation.

    Following the consultations with Nepal Communist Party leaders and PM KP Sharma Oli, Mahara has decided to tender resignation.

    After the scandal, an emergency meeting of the NCP Party Secretariat is scheduled to take place this afternoon, different Online portals have reported.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

