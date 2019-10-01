Suspect on Nepal’s claim on open-toilet free nation

Kathmandu, 1 October: The government has declared Nepal as the open toilet free nation, however, the government data creates suspect on such claim.

The government had launched the open-toilet free campaign eight years ago. As per the government claim, there should be one toilet in every house. Also, there should be enough toilets in national highways but toilets are found only in petrol-pump stations. Also, there is scarcity of public toilets in tourist areas in the Kathmandu Valley.

People’s News Monitoring Service