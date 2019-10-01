  • Tuesday 1st October 2019
Suspect on Nepal’s claim on open-toilet free nation

  Published on: October 1, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 1 October: The government has declared Nepal as the open toilet free nation, however, the government data creates suspect on such claim.

    The government had launched the open-toilet free campaign eight years ago. As per the government claim, there should be one toilet in every house. Also, there should be enough toilets in national highways but toilets are found only in petrol-pump stations. Also, there is scarcity of public toilets in tourist areas in the Kathmandu Valley.

