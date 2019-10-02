MPs receiving more allowance than salary

It is unfortunate to mention that MPs are enjoying the taxpayers’ money without doing their job properly. Most of the time, they are busy in their own works and most of the time the Federal Parliament lacks necessary presence to run the house. But the MPs are enjoying their salary on time. More than that, they are enjoying allowances more than their salaries.

It seems, they joined politics to earn money and to secure a future for their own family.

According to a recent report, the Federal Parliament has spent 700 million rupees alone as salary and allowances for the Members of Parliament. In the last fiscal year, the Parliament spent above 341 million rupees as salary and above 354 million rupees as allowance for the MPs.

The amount spent for the allowance of the MPs is higher than their salary. In average, each MP has received 1 million 158 thousand 881 rupees as allowance, according to the report.

Nepal Airlines exists there, not to fly!

The Nepal Airlines owns 14 aircraft. The number of aircraft is not small to operate its domestic and international flights. However, it is unfortunate to state that out of the 14 aircraft, 8 aircraft are grounded due to lack of timely maintenance and lack of necessary pilots.

The aircraft have not been used, in the meantime, the Airline is found paying millions of rupees to the TIA as parking charge.

According to a report, the Airline has to pay around 200 thousand rupees as parking fees per day for one day grounding of a wide-body aircraft. One new wide-body aircraft has been grounded for more than a week. One can imagine, how much amount the Airline pays for grounding eight aircraft!

According to the report, some NAC officials are trying to replace the new engine of the newly procured wide-body aircraft instead of maintenance of the engine. It is because, the officers get commission if they purchase a new aircraft!

It is said that some brokers are planning to give the two wide-body aircraft on lease as they get commission on regular basis, which is not possible while flying them by the Airline itself. Due to lack of effective marketing, the wide-body aircraft is flying to Osaka almost without any passengers. Osaka is not a new route for NAC. Earlier, this was a profit-making route, then why the Airline didn’t get passengers this time? Perhaps, this is the result of “loktantra”!

Gyanendra Shahi from zero to hero

Many of the Nepalis were unaware about Gyanendra Shahi. Who he was and what he was doing, people were not aware, although he was active in social networks against corruption.

Shahi’s action against Minister Yogesh Bhattarai for holding a Buddha Air aircraft in Nepalgunj because he arrived late was disliked by many Nepalis. However, when the youth organisation of the ruling party announced a ban on the visit of Shahi in Kaski district and some Bhattarai supporters manhandled Shahi in Lalitpur, overnight, Shahi became a well-known person.

After Saturday’s attack on him by the NCP workers in Chitwan, Shahi has received tremendous amount of sympathy along with condemnation of the NCP.

Even political leaders such as Gagan Thapa, Babauram Bhattarai, Ashok Rai, Nainsingh Mahar, Shajha Party, Chitwan, condemned the ruling party for the attack on Shahi, which has given a new height to Shahi.

Shahi was injured from NCP workers’ attack on Saturday in Chitwan.

What is the government’s priority?

The government’s priority should have been establishing industries with the purpose of providing employment to the Nepali youths. The government should have given priority in introducing new equipment and grant for agriculture sector’s promotion. The government should have started construction of the Budhigandaki reservoir model hydropower project to end electricity scarcity permanently.

But the government has brought a helicopter by paying billions of rupees for the use of VIPs. The government is busy in construction of new luxurious residence for the President and PM. The government is spending money for the construction of residences for province chiefs and chief ministers. The government is planning to construct a guest house for the foreign guests visiting Kathmandu. Construction of four guest houses and operation of them is very expensive. The government could keep such foreign guests in luxury hotels as the guests could get professional staffers’ service. Hotels can provide professional service that cannot be given in the government guest houses. But why is the government spending money in such projects?