  • Wednesday 2nd October 2019
People's Review

Chinese President Xi arriving on 12 October

  • Published on: October 2, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 2 October: Chinese President Xi Jinping is arriving Kathmandu on 12 October, one day earlier to end of the Dasain festival, reports Jana Aastha vernacular weekly.

    According to the report appeared in the Weekly, President Xi is either going to Delhi or returning to Beijing on 13 October, on Kojagrat Purnima, the concluding day of the Dasain festival.

    Xi will spend one night in Kathmandu on 12 October.

    Two Boeing 747-800 Series aircraft are landing at the Tribhuvan International Airport along with the 24-member Chinese delegation. The next aircraft will land after half an hour of landing of the aircraft in which Xi will be boarded in.

    One demonstration flight of Boeing 747-400 Series is being conducted today (2 October) at TIA as preparation of the visit.

    The aircraft will being drone, frequency jammer, four bullet-proof cars and other security equipment.

    TIA has allotted 678 and 789 Parking-Bay for parking of the two aircraft.

    The two aircraft, having wide wings, will occupy the space of parking for four big Airbus or Boeing aircraft.

