Chinese special team in Kathmandu, TIA closed for two hours

Kathmandu, 2 October: For preparation of the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping, a special team has arrived in Kathmandu. The special team was arrived Kathmandu by Boeing 474-800 aircraft.

The team has arrived here for monitoring on necessary security preparation and consultation, reports Tahakhabar.com

According to the Nagarik daily, the aircraft belonging to the Air China, directly arrived from Beijing landed at TIA. It could be the demo flight for President Xi’s visit.

President Xi may travel to Kathmandu from the same flight, the Daily has reported.

People’s News Monitoring Service