‘Dashain’- glorious festival in Nepal, India and abroad

Nepal and India are the original land of Hinduism and human civilization. An extensive and erudite amalgam of Hindu knowledge brings together the scholarly and the spiritual. It reflects the culture of one of the oldest and the riches living civilizations of the world in all its glory and splendor. It is proved that Jesus was influenced on Vedic Hindu philosophy. In Hinduism, there are many traditional festivals Among the festivals- Dashain (Vijaya Dashami) is a traditional cultural festivity in Nepal and India. Dashain is the longest and the most auspicious festival in the Nepalese and Indian society. In this year the festival started from 2076 BS- 12 Ashoj, (2019 Sep. 29th), Ghatastapana to the fifteen days of celebration occurs during the bright lunar fortnight ending on the day of the full moon (Kojagrat Purnima) 26 Ashoj, 13th Oct.

In Nepal, before Prithvi Narayan Shah (1868), the festival of Dashain and Tihar had been revered as a common culture of all castes. After Prithvi Narayan Shah, created a modern Nepal a new tradition was set by bringing Phulpati and Jamara to Kathmandu from the Gorakhkali Temple by a Magar priest. People from both the religion of Hindu and Buddha take Tika from senior family members in order of precedence after worshipping the main gate on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami.

The identity of a nation fades away when its cultural belief is in a sequence. To avoid this Hindus, Buddhists and patriotic Nepali people scattered across the world must launch an initiation. We patriotic people of the nation pray to goddess Nava Durga Bhawani to be prosperous to the Nepalese People all around the world. Nepalese residing outside the nation take the festival as the identity of Gorkhali Nepali people spread across the world regardless of their caste and they exchange greetings and celebrate the festival in perfect cultural harmony.

Nepal is the pious Hindu country in the lap of the Himalayas, which is beautiful, quiet, the birth place of Buddha and origin of Hinduism. Lord Buddha is believed to be the incarnation of Lord Vishnu- the Hindu God. Besides being the country of Everest it is equally popular with its diverse cultural values. This is the land where civilization began and is also known as the country of ‘SANGRILA.’ Nepal is as holy place to Hindus & Buddhists, as Mecca for Muslims and Jerusalem to Jews and Christians. But, since 2063 BS, due to the absent of the monarchy, all the traditional festivals including Dashain have been getting fizzled out. The republic system is becoming controversial in this Hindu and Buddhist land.

In Darjeeling, Sikkim, Duarsh, Asaam and Deharadun and Bhutan Dashain and Tihar (festival of light) is taken as an occasion of Gorkhas unity. Hindus in India, Burma, Sri Lanka, Indonesia including other nation around the globe celebrate Dashain in their own ways. Tika, a mixture of cord, red vermilion and rice is placed on the temple of the body by seniors. The ritual starts from Bijaya Dashami and lasts till full moon day with much zeal and merriment. Tika is received from father-mother, father-in-law, mother-in-law, teachers and other revered senior members with blessings. Dashain is also important to Indian Hindus who celebrate the occasion without receiving Tika. That is why; the English-East India Company’s Christians had dictated with threatening to boycott the Tika – the symbol of Hindu.

Since time immemorial, Dashain is celebrated as a widespread festival and as a symbol of auspicious power. According to Hindu mythology, an ogre ‘Rakshes’ (monsters) by the name of Mahisasur had caused pain and suffering amongst humans. Then Goddess Durga Bhawani killed the monster to relieve the humans. Dashain is the festival symbolizing victory of truth over evil. The worshipping of the Nawadurga Bhawani during the Nawaratra (nine night of worship) from Ghatastapana is an ancient tradition. It is mentioned in the Devi-Puran-‘Ram had proposed of launching war against Rawan in Lanka on the occasion of Bijayadashami in Ashwin Shukla Nawaratri’. Similarly, it is mentioned in the Padma-Puran- ‘Rama had killed Rawan on the day of Chaitra Shukla Chaturdashi.’

Durga Puja is mainly celebrated 10 days. The first day is called “Ghatasthapana.” The Kalash is filled with holy water and covered with cow dung on to which seeds are sown. People bring secret purifying soil from the river bank and plant seeds which contain grains, wheat, and barley, maize and ‘cumin’ in the temple. Finally the priests cover the planted seed with leaves of flowers and water it every day. He also worship everyday once in the morning and then in the evening. After five days, people bring the planted seeds to their home which is called “Fulpati.”

People observe Tika receiving ceremony as an opportunity to resume past broken relations with their relatives and friends. This is a joyous festivity. Those have chosen to boycott the festival have made a mistake. Dashain is an immense opportunity for the relatives living abroad to come together. I extend to everyone the Greetings on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami 2076BS (2019 AD).

