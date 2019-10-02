Japan supports for construction of school classrooms

By Our Reporter

Deputy Chief of Mission Yuzo Yoshioka, signed a grant contract for building new classrooms with the Shree Praja Pragati Basic School in Makwanpur District. The construction is expected to cost about of Rs 9.2 million.

The project is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Government of Japan.

At the signing ceremony, Yoshioka said he hoped that the project could contribute to improve the educational environment of the Raksirang Rural Municipality where the school is located.

More than 50 percent of students attending the school are from the Chepang community, and others are from other indigenous communities. The project is expected to support better education for children of communities that have not had enough educational facilities.

Accordingly, the DCM signed a grant contract for building a new hostel with Shree Lekali Basiphant Secondary School in Makwanpur District. The construction is expected to cost about Rs. 10 million.

At the signing ceremony, Yoshioka said he hoped that the project would contribute towards reducing the burden of commuting for students and would improve the educational environment in Bhimphedi Rural Municipality where the school is located. The project is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Government of Japan.

Many children in the area take two hours to travel to school each way, a total of 4 hours of travelling each day. It causes an unfavorable affect on their studies and the drop-out rate is relatively high compared to other areas. Therefore, the project is expected to also reduce the drop-out rate in the school.