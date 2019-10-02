  • Wednesday 2nd October 2019
People's Review

Let’s end confusion about menstruation: Minister Thapa

  • Published on: October 2, 2019

    • By Our Reporter
    Women, Children and Senior Citizen Minister Thammaya Thapa has said that confusion related to menstruation should be ended immediately.
    She said that in Nepali society monthly period is still a challenge, therefore, public awareness is needed to end such confusion.
    Expose Nepal observed its 12th anniversary with the slogan, “Let’s Speak about Dignified and Hygienic Menstruation”.
    Gyan Maharjan, chairman of the organization, informed that every month, in average, his organization is selling sanitary pad worth Rs 25 hundred.
    Maharjan is providing training to 1700 new family about the sanitary pad.
    The organization was established in 2007 in Gabahal in Lalitpur with the purpose of ending hesitation about the monthly period.

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Human rights activists concerned on utter violation of rights in Jammu-Kashmir
    Human rights activists concerned on utter violation of rights in Jammu-Kashmir
    Let’s end confusion about menstruation: Minister Thapa
    Let’s end confusion about menstruation: Minister Thapa
    7 Israelis and 2 Nepalis differently abled people trek around Annapurna Circuit
    7 Israelis and 2 Nepalis differently abled people trek around Annapurna Circuit
    Chinese Embassy observes founding day of People’s Republic of China
    Chinese Embassy observes founding day of People’s Republic of China
    Xi’s thoughts for entire humankind
    Xi’s thoughts for entire humankind
    Babbles
    Babbles
    Trump, Modi, Khan and Ukraine: in the political maelstrom
    Trump, Modi, Khan and Ukraine: in the political maelstrom
    US wise counsel to Nepal: Think of Nepal first
    US wise counsel to Nepal: Think of Nepal first
    What NCP has learnt from China?
    What NCP has learnt from China?
    From Far & Near
    From Far & Near

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology