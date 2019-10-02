Mahara scandal: Victim changes statement

Kathmandu, 2 October: Speaker Krishnabahadur Mahara, after pressure from senior leaders including PM KP Sharma Oli and party co-chairman Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda has tendered resignation. Oli and Prachanda had reached to the conclusion that Mahara was involved in sexual absolution on one lady staff in the Federal Parliament Secretariat at her rented room in Tinkune on Sunday evening. Both the leaders had watched CCTV footage, which confirms that Mahara had gone to the lady staff’s rented room.

Nepal Police IGP Sarbendra Khanal had provided the footage to the PM.

Mahara had tendered resignation following the directives of the Nepal Communist Party Secretariat meeting held on Tuesday. The meeting had confirmed that Mahara had visited the lady staff’s rented room on Sunday evening when her husband was out of the station. This proves, Mahara’s intention was not good. To visit a lady staff by a person who is holding prestigious position was a blunder, the meeting had reached to the conclusion.

Mahara, however, has stated that he had tendered resignation until completion of the investigation against the charges on him. It means, Mahara wants to return to the same position after he will get clean chit. However, as per the constitution, there is no provision of reassignment of Mahara to the post of the Speaker. What will be his position as the MP, it is not clear. Legal experts believe that once he tenders resignation, he is free from all the positions.

On the other hand, the lady staff who had blamed Mahara for rapping her Sunday evening has not register written report to the Nepal Police. So far, she had called the Baneshwar Police Post on Sunday evening complaining sexual auscultation by Mahara on her. The Police had asked her to register written complaint against Mahara. On Tuesday, dramatically, the lady staff changed the statement saying that Mahara was alike her father and a media reporter had produced a false report.

It is believed that under the pressure the lady staff is compelled to change the statement.

Evidences show that Mahara had visited the lady staff’s rented room Sunday evening, he had carried a bottle of Himalayan Treasure whisky. Mahara had visited the lady staff’s room at a time when her husband was out of the station.

As per the evidence, Mahara has committed a blunder and he has to be punished, say observers.

Even if the lady staff will not register complaint, the Police should start investigation by monitoring call details of Mahara and the lady staff and other evidences collected by the Police, they say.

