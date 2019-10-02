Might is not always right

BY D. M. THAPA

It is said, what goes out from oneself, will eventually come back to haunt you. Specially if they are acts that hurt others. Well, this might not be a fiction or a figment of imagination, but any casual observer can feel that “All is not quiet on the Western Front” right now. Both the United States and the United Kingdom are going through a harrowing period.

It is not the firing of bullets, bomb blasts killing thousands and maiming many more through the deadly drone attacks which are mostly taking the lives of innocent people, but these two countries at the forefront of the Western powers” are going through a worsening political period. The US, considered the oldest democracy in the world and the UK considered the “mother pearl” of the present democratic system prevailing in most parts of the world are suffering just because of the whimsical ways of their leaders, Donald Trump has not stopped blowing his own tumpet though most of his fellow right wingers who he brought to power with him, now have deserted him, tired of the way he irks other nations, including allies and also says whatever comes to his land dealing mind. It is really incredible how the American people voted in this man as the President of the most militarily powerful nation on earth, when he has very little knowledge about politics and virtually nothing about international relations which is very important for such a nation. He has made so many amateurish political “bloomers” that those working under him are tired of cleaning up the mess through apologies and explanations within the United States and other countries including a country like Nepal!

In the United Kingdom, the Prime Minister has had his proposals for dissolving the parliament turned down and also his insistence on holding fresh elections has been brushed aside. In fact it has been reported that he has lied to the Queen and the country’s highest court has also said that what the Prime Minister has done is not only a “disgrace” to the democratic system but he has also tried to take Britain on a wrong track by trying to fool the people. Well, what else can be said about this man who is presently in charge of the nation, which once ruled most parts of the world and who was backed by another whimsical leader like Donald Trump? Both these countries are in big political crisis.

It is not with any glee or venom that this is being said by observers, it is because they are worried about the tumultuous situation around the world and what worse could be done by the thoughtless action of two hot headed politicians.

In our own region of South Asia, the situation is so tense between India and Pakistan, both nuclear power countries. It can be said that both these countries with huge military powers are in no “talking terms” with one another. This happened after India, virtually annexed a large disputed state bordering two countries in a political coup backed with immense military back-up.

Like many countries of the world, Nepal has virtually kept mum on this issue and the same United Nation which had passed a resolution back in the Nineteen Sixties saying that the people of Kashmir had the right to self determination through a referendum to decide in which country they wished to live in, has stood by as a mute witness only, Except from bringing out a few statements saying the problem should be resolved through talks, this institution which wants to bring peace and harmony throughout the world, has done nothing.

To come back to Nepal, it is nothing unusual to take a neutral stance, as from the time modern Nepal was created, it has tried to balance its relations with its two giant neighbor China and India. Later on, non-alignment became the backbone of Nepal’s foreign policy, but it has been discarded by the recent lot of politicians who came to power after the political change of 1990.

These days, one hears of “highly intelligent” personalities like Sunder Mani, Lok Raj, CK Lal and others, including those who shape our foreign policy, talk of how Nepal can take much advantage because a “friend of Nepal” like Narendra Modi has become the prime minister of India. This is ridiculous and even reckless statements made by our experts in judging the foreign policy of other much more stronger nations, just because one man has been changed in that country’s political pecking order.

India has its own rigid path in its foreign policy, like China has or the United States, UK or other mature and more developed countries have in how they should deal on foreign policy issues. One person simply cannot change the rules, perhaps, except a “macho man” like Donald Trump.

So Nepal can benefit in many ways because of its strategic geographical position, its poor economy and a virtual non-existent military which cannot fight with any other nation, forget powerful nations like China and India and it is a harmless country for both of them and to most others.

Again yes, the country can still take benefits and be friends with both its neighbours and even the US and Russia, but with political leaders with much vision, nonpartisan leaders of the civil society and the media and also highly qualified diplomats, who not only work for some income in dollars, but for the overall interest of the nation.

Sadly we see no such person in sight. The efficient people with merit, are vastly overshadowed and overlooked for petty political reasons or the jealousy of the bureaucrats who don’t want others to take away what they consider a triumphant end to their government career.

It is unfortunate that even mature democracies like the US and Britain still choose wrong people at the helm and bring sufferings to not only their countries but to the entire world as they have much influence everywhere. Just constructing walls, sitting in isolation or not giving visas to citizens of Third World countries will not safeguard their democracy. Though it may take time, such policies will one day boomerang on themselves and who knows, even break them into pieces like they did with other countries of the world. So beware, the Americans, the Brits and even the Indians who believe that only “might is right” and money and military can keep everything at bay.