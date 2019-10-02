  • Wednesday 2nd October 2019
People's Review

President Bhandari to visit Japan

  • Published on: October 2, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 2 October: President Bidhya Bhandari is scheduled to visit Japan to attend the coronation ceremony of Japan’s new emperor Naruhito.

    The coronation ceremony is going to be held on 22 October in Tokyo in which 2600 guests are invited from the globe.

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is scheduled to visit European country Azerbaijan in end of October to attend the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit to be held on 25 and 26 October in Baku.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Human rights activists concerned on utter violation of rights in Jammu-Kashmir
    Human rights activists concerned on utter violation of rights in Jammu-Kashmir
    Let’s end confusion about menstruation: Minister Thapa
    Let’s end confusion about menstruation: Minister Thapa
    7 Israelis and 2 Nepalis differently abled people trek around Annapurna Circuit
    7 Israelis and 2 Nepalis differently abled people trek around Annapurna Circuit
    Chinese Embassy observes founding day of People’s Republic of China
    Chinese Embassy observes founding day of People’s Republic of China
    Xi’s thoughts for entire humankind
    Xi’s thoughts for entire humankind
    Babbles
    Babbles
    Trump, Modi, Khan and Ukraine: in the political maelstrom
    Trump, Modi, Khan and Ukraine: in the political maelstrom
    US wise counsel to Nepal: Think of Nepal first
    US wise counsel to Nepal: Think of Nepal first
    What NCP has learnt from China?
    What NCP has learnt from China?
    From Far & Near
    From Far & Near

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology