President Bhandari to visit Japan

Kathmandu, 2 October: President Bidhya Bhandari is scheduled to visit Japan to attend the coronation ceremony of Japan’s new emperor Naruhito.

The coronation ceremony is going to be held on 22 October in Tokyo in which 2600 guests are invited from the globe.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is scheduled to visit European country Azerbaijan in end of October to attend the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit to be held on 25 and 26 October in Baku.

People’s News Monitoring Service