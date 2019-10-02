Xi’s thoughts for entire humankind

By Our Reporter

Kathmandu, 26 September: Deputy Prime Minister and chief of the Party Schooling department of the Nepal Communist Party Ishwor Pokhrel said that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s thought is for the entire human beings’ collective welfare.

Addressing the inaugural session of a seminar entitled “Xi Jinping Thought: Building a community with a shared future for mankind” organised by China Study Center Nepal (CSC on 26 September), Pokhrel said that Xi’s thought can be described in two parts. Firstly, his thought describes infrastructure development and economic prosperity under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Secondly, the Xi thought is based on the concept of one community of the entire human beings and peaceful coexistence of the human community.

Xi’s though can resolve the problems faced by the human beings, said DPM Pokhrel.

Professor Wang Gangyi, former chief editor of the Beijing Review and vice president of the translators’ association of China, said that Xi thought is abided by two fundamental policies and it is guided by the principle of progress and prosperity of the entire people in the globe.

Presently, drastic change has been witnessed in the internalal forum. The world economic center is shifting from the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific ocean. Accordingly, the driving force for globalization has also been changed, he opined.

On the above background, the Xi thought is significant not only for prosperity of China but also prosperity of the entire world, said Wang.

Chinese ambassador Hou Yanqi said that the Xi thought is very rich in every aspect. Xi thought has very well described on socialism with Chinese characteristics and it can address the current global challenges.

Talking about Nepal China relations, the Chinese envoy said that both the countries are working together under the trans-Himalayan multidimensional connectivity cooperation.

Nepal enjoys political stability, therefore, this is the right time to achieve the goal of “prosperous Nepal and happy Nepali”, the ambassador said.

China doesn’t interfere in domestic affairs:

She drew the attention on negative comments that appeared in the local media on the recent seminar jointly organised by Nepal Communist Party and Communist Party of China on Chinese President Xi’s thought. She remarked, China never wanted to impose its political ideology to any of the friendly countries and China never intervenes in the domestic affairs of the friendly countries.

The envoy said, China and Nepal are very close friends and China wants to share her experience for Nepal’s prosperity and Nepali people’s happiness.

Acting chairman of the China Study Center Sundarnath Bhattarai had delivered a welcome address whereas general secretary Dr Upendra Gautam had extended a vote of thanks at the inaugural session.