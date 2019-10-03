Former King to offer Dasain Tika to general public

Kathmandu, 3 October: Former King His Majesty Gyanendra Bir Bikram Shah Dev is going to offer Dasain Tika to the general public on Tuesday, 8 October.

The main gate of the Nirmal Niwas will open by 4 pm for those wishing to receive Tika from the former King, according to Dr Phani Pathak, former King’s Press Secretary.

Likewise, on the occasion of Dasain, greatest festival of the Nepalis, the former King will pay a visit to different temples of Goddesses also regarded as Shaktipeeths on 6 October afternoon, continuing the tradition established by the Nepali monarchs.

According to Dr Pathak, the former King is visiting Naxal Bhagawati, Guyhyashowari, Maitidevi, Kalikasthan, Bhadrakali, Sankata, Nardevi, Raktakali, Shobha Bhagawati and Indrayeni.

